Congress Unites to Address Manipur's Ethnic Strife

The Congress convened a crucial meeting on Monday with its Manipur unit leaders to discuss strategies for alleviating the sufferings of people affected by ongoing ethnic strife in the northeastern state.

Prominent figures, including Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and former president Rahul Gandhi, along with AICC general secretary K C Venugopal, participated in the discussion.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Kharge remarked, 'This time, Manipur voted for compassion, peace, and harmony. PM Modi's apathy towards the people of Manipur has been glaringly rejected. The BJP state government is complicit in its failure to prevent violence, leaving tens of thousands in perpetual turmoil.' He added, 'We met @INCManipur leaders and discussed ways to alleviate their pain.'

Manipur Congress chief Keishem Meghchandra also posted on the microblogging platform, noting, 'Our party high command has demonstrated its commitment to the people of Manipur. Both of our MPs have been given the opportunity to speak in Lok Sabha for the state.'

