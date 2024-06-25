UDF Accuses Kerala Speaker of Dodging Debate on Convict Remission Controversy

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a heated session of the Kerala Assembly on Tuesday, the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) accused Speaker A N Shamseer of being 'scared' to engage in discussions about the state government's alleged plans to grant sentence remission to some convicts in the infamous 2012 T P Chandrasekharan murder case.

Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan expressed outrage after Shamseer denied permission to a UDF motion seeking to adjourn the House for a dedicated debate on the issue. Satheesan's speech was cut short, prompting him to allege that Shamseer was avoiding serious discussions.

Despite claims from the Speaker that no such remission attempt had been made, UDF leaders stood firm, presenting a letter purportedly from the government seeking a report on convict remission. The Assembly session was marked by intense protests and slogan-shouting, wherein numerous UDF MLAs stormed the well of the House, holding placards and voicing dissent against both the Speaker and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)