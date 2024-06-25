Congress Charts Strategy to Clinch Maharashtra Assembly Elections

The Congress convened a pivotal gathering on Tuesday, featuring top leaders from Maharashtra, to formulate a strategy for the looming assembly elections. Party President Mallikarjun Kharge voiced optimism, stating that the nation is now seeking change, a sentiment echoed in Maharashtra's recent Lok Sabha election results.

Scheduled for later this year, the Maharashtra Assembly elections present a crucial opportunity for Congress to unseat the ruling BJP-NCP-Shiv Sena coalition. Displaying confidence from their Lok Sabha performance where they secured 13 out of 17 contested seats, the Congress is rallying under the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance.

Additional strategy sessions are set for poll-bound states like Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir this week. Leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, KC Venugopal, and Nana Patole, emphasize unity and preparedness as key to a decisive victory.

