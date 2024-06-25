Left Menu

Congress Charts Strategy to Clinch Maharashtra Assembly Elections

The Congress held a crucial meeting to strategize for the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections, aiming to displace the BJP-NCP-Shiv Sena alliance from power. Party leaders, including Kharge and Rahul Gandhi, discussed preparations following their Lok Sabha success. Similar sessions are planned for Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-06-2024 19:36 IST | Created: 25-06-2024 19:36 IST
Congress Charts Strategy to Clinch Maharashtra Assembly Elections
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress convened a pivotal gathering on Tuesday, featuring top leaders from Maharashtra, to formulate a strategy for the looming assembly elections. Party President Mallikarjun Kharge voiced optimism, stating that the nation is now seeking change, a sentiment echoed in Maharashtra's recent Lok Sabha election results.

Scheduled for later this year, the Maharashtra Assembly elections present a crucial opportunity for Congress to unseat the ruling BJP-NCP-Shiv Sena coalition. Displaying confidence from their Lok Sabha performance where they secured 13 out of 17 contested seats, the Congress is rallying under the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance.

Additional strategy sessions are set for poll-bound states like Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir this week. Leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, KC Venugopal, and Nana Patole, emphasize unity and preparedness as key to a decisive victory.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Max Life Insurance Earns 'Laureate' Honour by GPTW®

Max Life Insurance Earns 'Laureate' Honour by GPTW®

 India
2
NX Group Joins Hands with Controlant for Enhanced Pharmaceutical Logistics

NX Group Joins Hands with Controlant for Enhanced Pharmaceutical Logistics

 Japan
3
Top Financial Times Stories: Shein's IPO, Edinburgh's Halt, Sunak's Defense & Assange's Plea Deal

Top Financial Times Stories: Shein's IPO, Edinburgh's Halt, Sunak's Defense ...

 Global
4
Denmark Sets Precedent with First Livestock CO2 Tax

Denmark Sets Precedent with First Livestock CO2 Tax

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising from the Ashes: Hiroshima’s Blueprint for Urban Resilience

Revitalizing Pakistan's Secondary Cities: The Road to Sustainable Urban Growth

Redefining Creativity: UNCTAD's Blueprint for Economic Growth

Global Push for Better Healthcare Facilities: A 2024-2030 Vision

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024