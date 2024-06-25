Owaisi's Oath Sparks Controversy with 'Jai Palestine' Slogan

AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi's oath-taking ceremony at the 18th Lok Sabha instigated a furor when he included 'Jai Palestine' among his slogans. This was met with immediate objections from treasury benches, prompting the Chair to order that his remarks be expunged from the record.

Despite the backlash, Owaisi stood firm, defending his slogans to reporters and citing the inclusion of Palestine as an acknowledgment of an oppressed people. He referenced Mahatma Gandhi's support for Palestine to validate his position.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju acknowledged receiving complaints regarding Owaisi's statement and indicated a review of parliamentary rules. Meanwhile, BJP leaders criticized Owaisi's actions as against constitutional norms, with some suggesting potential disqualification.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)