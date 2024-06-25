Owaisi's Oath Sparks Controversy with 'Jai Palestine' Slogan
AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi triggered uproar in the Lok Sabha by chanting 'Jai Palestine' during his oath-taking. This sparked objections from treasury benches and demands for rule checks regarding his remarks. Owaisi defended his statements, while some BJP leaders condemned them as anti-Constitutional and potentially disqualifying.
AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi's oath-taking ceremony at the 18th Lok Sabha instigated a furor when he included 'Jai Palestine' among his slogans. This was met with immediate objections from treasury benches, prompting the Chair to order that his remarks be expunged from the record.
Despite the backlash, Owaisi stood firm, defending his slogans to reporters and citing the inclusion of Palestine as an acknowledgment of an oppressed people. He referenced Mahatma Gandhi's support for Palestine to validate his position.
Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju acknowledged receiving complaints regarding Owaisi's statement and indicated a review of parliamentary rules. Meanwhile, BJP leaders criticized Owaisi's actions as against constitutional norms, with some suggesting potential disqualification.
