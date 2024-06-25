Left Menu

Haryana Increases Pensions for Freedom Fighters and Emergency Sufferers Ahead of Polls

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini announced a significant increase in the monthly pensions for freedom fighters, their dependents, Emergency ''sufferers,'' and Matribhasha Satyagrahis. Effective from July 1, the pensions have been increased to Rs 40,000 for freedom fighters and Rs 20,000 for the other groups. This announcement coincides with the upcoming Haryana elections in October.

In a significant pre-election move, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has announced a substantial hike in the monthly pensions for freedom fighters, their dependents, and those affected by the Emergency, as well as the Matribhasha Satyagrahis.

The new pension rates, effective from July 1, will see freedom fighters and their dependents receiving Rs 40,000, while Emergency ''sufferers'' and Matribhasha Satyagrahis will receive Rs 20,000 monthly. This comes just ahead of the Haryana state elections set for October.

Historically, former Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar last year had increased pensions for Matribhasha Satyagrahis and Emergency ''sufferers'' from Rs 10,000 to Rs 15,000. The BJP government in Haryana initiated monthly pensions for Emergency ''sufferers'' seven years ago. Saini also paid tributes to these groups and launched a scathing attack on the Congress, calling the Emergency a ''Black Day'' in India's history.

