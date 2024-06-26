Left Menu

Om Birla Elected As Lok Sabha Speaker: A New Era in Parliament

Om Birla has been elected as the Lok Sabha speaker after a motion by Prime Minister Narendra Modi was adopted with voice votes. Pro-tem Speaker B Mahtab announced the election, with opposition candidate Congress MP Kodikunnil Suresh not pressing for votes. Modi and other leaders congratulated Birla.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-06-2024 11:36 IST | Created: 26-06-2024 11:36 IST
Om Birla
  • Country:
  • India

In a pivotal moment for Indian Parliament, Om Birla was elected as the Lok Sabha speaker on Wednesday. A motion moved by Prime Minister Narendra Modi was adopted through voice votes.

The announcement was made by Pro-tem Speaker B Mahtab after the opposition, which had proposed Congress MP Kodikunnil Suresh as its candidate, did not press for votes.

Following the announcement, Modi, along with Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, escorted Birla to the Speaker's chair. Modi praised Birla's parliamentary work and his cheerful demeanor, setting a positive tone for the upcoming legislative session.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

