Trinamool Congress Oath Stalemate: Showdown at West Bengal Assembly

Two newly elected Trinamool Congress MLAs awaited the West Bengal Governor's arrival until 4 pm at the Assembly to either administer the oath or give his consent for the Speaker to do so. The ongoing stalemate over the oath-taking ceremony reflects constitutional protocols and political tensions.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 26-06-2024 13:15 IST | Created: 26-06-2024 13:15 IST
Governor C V Ananda Bose
The political drama unfolded at the West Bengal Assembly as two newly elected Trinamool Congress MLAs arrived, ready to take their oaths of office. With an eye on the 4 pm deadline, they waited for Governor C V Ananda Bose to either personally administer the oath or permit the Speaker to do so.

Representing Baranagar and Bhagabangola constituencies, Sayantika Bandyopadhyay and Rayat Hossain Sarkar insisted on adhering to established constitutional norms. The Raj Bhavan had earlier directed the oath-taking to occur at the Governor's House. However, Bandyopadhyay emphasized that typically, by-elections see the Speaker or Deputy Speaker administer the oaths in the Assembly.

Echoing her sentiments, Speaker Biman Banerjee urged resolution. "It is unfortunate we encounter such impasses," he noted, emphasizing readiness to facilitate the Governor's preferences. As constitutional norms typically delegate this responsibility to the Speaker during by-polls, the ongoing situation underscores deeper political tensions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

