Protest Erupts Over Relocation of Ambedkar and Gandhi Statues

DOM Parisangh and Samta Sainik Dal, joined by various organizations, staged a demonstration at Jantar Mantar on Wednesday to oppose the relocation of Ambedkar and Gandhi statues from the Parliament premises. The protest was described by former MP Udit Raj as a reaction to what he labeled as the government's 'arbitrary and unilateral' decision.

Over the years, numerous MPs have protested near the statues of Gandhi and Ambedkar, particularly during significant democratic events such as Constitution Day. Raj noted that the government aims to curb traditional sites of democratic protests by removing these statues without any consultation, thereby undermining the spirit of democracy.

'The removal of these statues is not just an act of relocation but a symbolic undermining of democratic freedoms,' Raj emphasized. With around 50 statues spread across the Parliament House, this unilateral move has sparked controversy and ignited protests.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)