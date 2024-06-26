Mitkari Sparks Poll Drama with Mahayuti Seat Speculations
Nationalist Congress Party leader Amol Mitkari has suggested Mahayuti alliance members might contest Maharashtra assembly polls independently if each demands 100 seats. This stance, which has upset the BJP, highlights the difficulty of balancing seat distribution in the 288-seat assembly.
Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Amol Mitkari has ignited a debate by hinting that Mahayuti alliance members may contest the upcoming Maharashtra assembly polls independently if each party insists on 100 seats. Speaking at an event on Tuesday evening, Mitkari pointed out the impracticality of meeting such demands within the 288-seat Maharashtra assembly.
The Mahayuti alliance includes the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Shiv Sena led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, and the NCP led by Deputy CM Ajit Pawar. Mitkari stated, ''If each constituent adamantly insists on contesting 100 assembly seats, then the parties will have to contest separately. Being only offered 55 seats would be unacceptable for the party,''
In response, BJP legislative party leader Pravin Darekar demanded senior NCP leaders clarify Mitkari's authority to make such statements. This comes after Mitkari defended NCP chief Ajit Pawar, criticizing BJP leaders in the wake of a recent incident involving a Porsche car in Pune. Mitkari also suggested a potential alliance with Prakash Ambedkar's Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi, noting it as his personal view.
