Opposition Stages Symbolic Fight in Lok Sabha Speaker Election

In a symbolic gesture, the Opposition fielded Congress MP K Suresh against NDA's Om Birla in the Lok Sabha speaker election. Despite refraining from seeking a division of votes, the Opposition emphasized its democratic right and pursuit of consensus.

'INDIA parties exercised their democratic right,' said Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh, adding that the bloc aimed for a united front and cooperative spirit.

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut underscored the symbolic nature of the contest, highlighting the Opposition's strength. The move was also a reminder to the ruling NDA that their actions won't go unchecked, according to Priyanka Chaturvedi and other leaders.

