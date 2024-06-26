Left Menu

Opposition Stages Symbolic Fight in Lok Sabha Speaker Election

The Opposition fielded Congress MP K Suresh against NDA's Om Birla in the Lok Sabha speaker election, aiming for a symbolic fight rather than seeking a division of votes. The move reflected a desire for consensus and highlighted the strong opposition presence despite lacking the numbers for a win.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-06-2024 21:51 IST | Created: 26-06-2024 21:51 IST
Opposition Stages Symbolic Fight in Lok Sabha Speaker Election
In a symbolic gesture, the Opposition fielded Congress MP K Suresh against NDA's Om Birla in the Lok Sabha speaker election. Despite refraining from seeking a division of votes, the Opposition emphasized its democratic right and pursuit of consensus.

'INDIA parties exercised their democratic right,' said Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh, adding that the bloc aimed for a united front and cooperative spirit.

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut underscored the symbolic nature of the contest, highlighting the Opposition's strength. The move was also a reminder to the ruling NDA that their actions won't go unchecked, according to Priyanka Chaturvedi and other leaders.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

