Left Menu

Congress Rallies Unity for Haryana Assembly Elections

Top Congress leaders, including Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi, convened to discuss Haryana Assembly election strategies and emphasize party unity. Focused on winning back the state from BJP, the party aims to address grassroots issues, gain community trust, and combat misgovernance. They plan to fight elections alone and expect to secure over 70 seats.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-06-2024 22:32 IST | Created: 26-06-2024 22:32 IST
Congress Rallies Unity for Haryana Assembly Elections
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Top Congress leadership on Wednesday discussed the party's preparedness for the Haryana Assembly elections and urged state leaders to maintain unity by avoiding public discussions about internal matters.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge led the meeting, urging grassroots strengthening and community trust to oust the BJP. Leaders, including Rahul Gandhi and Bhupinder Singh Hooda, attended.

Congress called for an end to BJP's 'betrayal' of farmers and youth, highlighting issues like exam rigging and lathicharges. Kharge criticized the lack of infrastructure development and the Agneepath scheme's impacts on soldiers, urging unity to amplify people's voices.

The party will contest the elections alone, with confidence in securing over 70 seats, citing recent successes in the Lok Sabha elections. The Congress also plans a similar strategy session for Jammu and Kashmir.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UK-Bound Shein Faces Forced Labour Allegations

UK-Bound Shein Faces Forced Labour Allegations

 Global
2
Stop Uyghur Genocide Campaign Blocks Shein's London Listing

Stop Uyghur Genocide Campaign Blocks Shein's London Listing

 Global
3
Investors Unite for Biodiversity: Global Talks to Preserve Nature

Investors Unite for Biodiversity: Global Talks to Preserve Nature

 Global
4
Starliner Delays, Lunar Success, and Environmental Milestones

Starliner Delays, Lunar Success, and Environmental Milestones

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond the White Coat: Unveiling the True Drivers of Health Worker Performance

Tackling the Global Alcohol Crisis: WHO's Bold New Action Plan

Human-Like Conversations with PerceptiveAgent: Enhancing AI Empathy and Interaction

Revolutionizing Urban Transport: Exploring Human-Autonomy Interaction with Digital Twin Technology

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024