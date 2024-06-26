Congress Rallies Unity for Haryana Assembly Elections

Top Congress leadership on Wednesday discussed the party's preparedness for the Haryana Assembly elections and urged state leaders to maintain unity by avoiding public discussions about internal matters.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge led the meeting, urging grassroots strengthening and community trust to oust the BJP. Leaders, including Rahul Gandhi and Bhupinder Singh Hooda, attended.

Congress called for an end to BJP's 'betrayal' of farmers and youth, highlighting issues like exam rigging and lathicharges. Kharge criticized the lack of infrastructure development and the Agneepath scheme's impacts on soldiers, urging unity to amplify people's voices.

The party will contest the elections alone, with confidence in securing over 70 seats, citing recent successes in the Lok Sabha elections. The Congress also plans a similar strategy session for Jammu and Kashmir.

