BJP Slams Congress Over Sam Pitroda's Reinstatement

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lambasted the Congress on Wednesday for reappointing Sam Pitroda as the chairman of the Indian Overseas Congress. This move, according to the BJP, unveils the opposition party's duplicity.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had predicted this outcome in an interview during the Lok Sabha poll campaign. He asserted that Pitroda's sacking was a mere election tact, and he would eventually be reinstated.

The Congress had initially distanced itself from Pitroda due to his controversial remarks aimed at illustrating India's diversity, leading to his resignation. However, his reinstatement has reignited the BJP's criticism.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)