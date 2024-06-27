Kerala Government Under Fire for Supposed Sentence Remission of T P Chandrasekharan Convicts

The Kerala government has come under heavy scrutiny for its alleged move to include three convicts of the T P Chandrasekharan murder case in a remission list, leading to a suspension of three jail officials. Opposition parties, particularly the UDF, have accused the government of attempting to bypass the law and high court verdict, sparking heated debates in the State Assembly on Thursday.

Minister M B Rajesh, representing Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, stated in the Assembly that the convicts will not be granted any remission. He further clarified that a revised list, excluding ineligible persons, is being prepared.

Despite assurances, opposition leader V D Satheesan led a walkout, claiming the government was still planning to grant remission, and criticized the decision as a violation of the law. Rajesh accused the opposition of sensationalizing the issue and misleading the public.

