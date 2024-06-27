NCP Urges Spokespersons to Maintain Alliance Harmony
The Ajit Pawar-led NCP has requested its spokespersons to avoid making divisive comments that could disrupt the alliance with Shiv Sena and BJP. This comes in the wake of some spokespersons' responses to disparaging remarks made by BJP and Shiv Sena leaders about Ajit Pawar.
The Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has issued a directive to its spokespersons, urging them to refrain from making statements that could sow discord among the ruling coalition allies.
The NCP, a key member of the coalition government along with Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), emphasized the need for internal discussions before airing policy comments publicly.
This directive follows recent exchanges between NCP spokespersons and leaders from BJP and Shiv Sena, who had questioned Ajit Pawar's significance in the alliance. The coalition recently secured just 17 out of 48 Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra, with the NCP winning only one seat.
