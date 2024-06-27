Kharge Slams Modi Over Ignored Issues in President's Address

Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress President and Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, has launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. After the President's address, Kharge accused Modi of being in a state of perpetual denial, claiming that the people of India have rejected the BJP by not granting it a majority.

Kharge's criticisms were pointed and extensive. He highlighted the lack of mention of significant issues in the President's address, such as the NEET problem, escalating prices, rampant unemployment, violence in Manipur, terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir, train accidents, and rising atrocities against Dalits, Adivasis, and minorities in BJP-ruled states. He claimed these omissions indicate an attempt to whitewash the government's failures.

Kharge also accused the Modi government of evading responsibility and criticized the Union Education Minister for failing to address the issues affecting the youth. He claimed that paper leaks and rigged exams have impacted millions of young people and called for justice and accountability. Kharge argued that the Modi government's lack of concrete policies has failed to address pressing issues and that the people of India had asked for change, rejecting Modi's "400 plus" slogan.

