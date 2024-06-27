Left Menu

NDA Open to Deputy Speaker Role Amid Opposition Controversy

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is considering the proposal for a deputy speaker in the Lok Sabha. The NDA hasn't dismissed the opposition's claim but criticized their demand for the nomination. Previous Lok Sabha sessions lacked a deputy speaker, and the opposition has now nominated K. Suresh.

In a significant political development, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has indicated openness to appointing a deputy speaker in the Lok Sabha, according to sources on Thursday. However, a final decision on the matter remains pending.

The ruling coalition has not outrightly rejected the opposition's claim to the post but has criticized the opposition's insistence that their nominee should be automatically given the position. Such preconditions, the NDA argues, would be inappropriate during the speaker's election.

The previous Lok Sabha session notably did not have a deputy speaker, a situation that arose after efforts to reach a consensus on Om Birla's selection as Speaker fell through. The opposition INDIA bloc had pressed for a promise that their candidate would be appointed deputy speaker as per ''convention.''

The NDA's strategy team, however, has stated that the opposition's demand could be considered at the actual time of the deputy speaker's election but should not influence the speaker's election. Eventually, the opposition proposed seasoned Congress leader K. Suresh as their candidate, while Birla was elected by a voice vote.

Historically, different governments have at times allowed opposition nominees to fill the deputy speaker role, but the BJP has pointed out that this has not always been the case. The Congress party asserts that as the current recognized opposition party—a status they did not hold in the previous two Lok Sabha sessions—they are entitled to the position in the Lower House.

