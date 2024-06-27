Left Menu

AAP MPs Boycott President's Address in Protest of Kejriwal's Arrest

AAP MPs boycotted President Droupadi Murmu's address to protest the arrest of Arvind Kejriwal in an alleged excise policy scam. They accused the central government of misusing investigative agencies and staged a protest outside the Parliament. The party claims this is a threat to democracy.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-06-2024 20:08 IST | Created: 27-06-2024 20:08 IST
AAP MPs boycotted President Droupadi Murmu's address to the joint sitting of the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha on Thursday, protesting the arrest of party convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Kejriwal was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday under allegations related to the excise policy scam currently under investigation. In response, AAP MP Sanjay Singh submitted a notice of special mention to the Rajya Sabha secretariat accusing the misuse of investigative agencies.

The MPs staged their boycott following the constitution of the 18th Lok Sabha, claiming that the President's address was scripted by the Central government. While maintaining respect for President Murmu, they protested outside the Parliament, holding placards and raising slogans against what they termed the 'gross misuse of investigation agencies.' Singh highlighted that various opposition leaders, including former Chief Ministers, have been targeted similarly. Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer added that investigative agencies are being misused under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, endangering democracy.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

