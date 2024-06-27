Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh CM Tears into Congress for Reappointing Sam Pitroda

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav criticized the Congress party for reinstating Sam Pitroda as the chairman of the Indian Overseas Congress. Yadav argued that the move reveals Congress's two-faced character, especially considering Pitroda's previous controversial remarks during the Lok Sabha poll campaign.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 27-06-2024 20:42 IST | Created: 27-06-2024 20:42 IST
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Thursday criticized the Congress party for reappointing Sam Pitroda as the chairman of the Indian Overseas Congress, describing the move as indicative of the party's two-faced character.

"In the true sense, the character of the Congress is two-faced and the biggest example of it is the reopening of the party's door for Sam Pitroda. It is unfortunate that Congress portrays itself differently during elections and its real character is revealed once polls are over," Yadav stated.

Yadav made these comments after distributing citizenship certificates to several residents under the new Citizen Amendment Act (CAA). He lamented that people, especially tribals, had to endure disrespect due to Pitroda's earlier controversial remarks. "Congress leaders should apologize to the entire nation for this mistake and show the door again to Pitroda," Yadav demanded.

