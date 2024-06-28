Bolivian President Denies Coup Amid Arrests and Allegations

Bolivia's President Luis Arce on Thursday firmly denied involvement in an attempted coup against him, attributing the act to a rogue general. 'I am not a politician that is going to win popularity through the blood of the people,' Arce declared in his first press appearance since the failed coup.

The assertion comes as Arce's supporters rallied outside the presidential palace, providing some political respite for the embattled leader. Authorities have arrested 17 individuals allegedly linked to the coup attempt, including army chief Gen. Juan José Zúñiga and former navy Vice Adm. Juan Arnez Salvador.

Economic and political tensions have gripped Bolivia, notably between Arce and former President Evo Morales, who has voiced intentions to challenge Arce in the 2025 elections. The recent events have only exacerbated the nation's woes, with analysts suggesting that Arce's image might see a short-term boost despite ongoing crises.

