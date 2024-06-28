Left Menu

Bolivian President Arce Denies Alleged Coup Plot

Bolivian President Luis Arce has denied any involvement in a failed coup attempt led by General Juan Jose Zuniga. Arce stated that Zuniga acted independently and reassured the public that stability had been restored. Zuniga, who claimed Arce sought to boost his popularity, is now detained.

Reuters | Updated: 28-06-2024 05:54 IST | Created: 28-06-2024 05:54 IST
Bolivian President Arce Denies Alleged Coup Plot
Luis Arce

Bolivian President Luis Arce on Thursday denied any involvement or knowledge of a failed coup attempt led by General Juan Jose Zuniga a day earlier, after Zuniga told reporters that Arce had asked him to in order to boost his popularity.

Zuniga, now detained, "acted on his own accord," Arce told a press conference. The president also maintained that everything "had returned to normal" in an attempt to reassure the public.

