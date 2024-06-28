Tripura CM Manik Saha Seeks Major Developments in Meeting with Modi
Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha recently met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi to discuss the northeastern state's developmental needs. Key requests included new railway links, international airports, and enhanced connectivity. Saha also consulted with other Union Ministers on various infrastructure and security issues.
- Country:
- India
Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi to discuss significant developmental projects for the northeastern state.
The meeting, held at the New Parliament House, focused on several key initiatives. Saha expressed the commitment of Tripura's residents to Modi's vision for a developed India. He highlighted the need for a new railway link between Belonia in Tripura and Feni in Bangladesh, enhanced connectivity through the Maitri bridge, and the construction of new Eklavya model residential schools.
Saha also sought the declaration of MBB airport in Agartala as an international airport and the establishment of an Agar International Trade and Research Centre. Additional requests included protocol routes for transit and trans-shipment and setting up Sainik Schools in various districts. His visit included consultations with Union Ministers for the sanctioning of defense, security funds, and healthcare facilities in Tripura.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
