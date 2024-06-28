Pakistan Rebukes US Over Election Probe Demands
Pakistan's Parliament passed a resolution countering the US House's call for an investigation into February's elections, which faced rigging allegations. The Pakistani resolution called such interference inappropriate, emphasizing the importance of non-interference. Additionally, it urged stronger bilateral cooperation and drew attention to other global issues like Gaza and Kashmir.
Pakistan's Parliament delivered a firm rebuke to the US House of Representatives, passing a resolution in response to the American call for a probe into the alleged rigging of February's general elections.
Shaista Pervez Malik of the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz moved the resolution, which passed with overwhelming support. The resolution criticized the US interference as inappropriate and unbecoming of a global power.
It highlighted that millions of Pakistanis had freely exercised their voting rights. Moreover, the resolution stressed strengthening Pakistan-US bilateral relations while drawing attention to global issues like the Gaza conflict and Kashmir.
