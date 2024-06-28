Left Menu

Macron's Political Gamble: France on Verge of Far-Right Surge

President Emmanuel Macron, initially a symbol of bold, pro-European change, now faces a precarious political landscape. With his call for early elections, the far-right National Rally looms large while his centrist alliance wavers. The political maneuvering could significantly impact both France and its global standing.

Emmanuel Macron
  • Country:
  • France

President Emmanuel Macron, who once emerged as a youthful beacon of pro-business and pro-European reform, now confronts a turbulent political terrain. Seven years into his presidency, Macron's call for early elections exposes vulnerabilities both domestically and internationally, as the far right edges closer to power.

Macron, who holds a presidential mandate until 2027, has refused to step down despite the looming threat of a defeat in parliamentary elections. The prospect may compel him to share power with a rival party, potentially the far-right National Rally, led by Jordan Bardella. This political gamble follows a crushing loss for Macron's centrist alliance in the EU elections earlier this year.

The election outcome will decide the composition of the National Assembly and shape the new government. A divided parliament could force Macron into difficult political maneuvering to pass critical bills. The rising influence of the far-right raises concerns about the impact on France's values and its image on the European stage.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

