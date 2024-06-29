Punjab AAP Protests Against Kejriwal's Arrest by CBI

In a significant display of dissent, the Punjab unit of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) staged a protest in Jalandhar on Saturday against the arrest of Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi's Chief Minister, by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Senior state leaders, including several ministers and MLAs, criticized the BJP-led central government, alleging that Kejriwal was ensnared in fabricated cases.

The protesters, brandishing placards with messages like 'stop misuse of ED and CBI' and 'release Kejriwal', voiced their opposition against the Union government, setting ablaze an effigy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

