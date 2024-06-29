Left Menu

Punjab AAP Protests Against Kejriwal's Arrest by CBI

AAP's Punjab unit held a protest in Jalandhar against the arrest of party convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal by the CBI. Senior party leaders condemned the BJP-led government, accusing it of trapping Kejriwal in false cases and called for his release.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 29-06-2024 13:31 IST | Created: 29-06-2024 13:31 IST
In a significant display of dissent, the Punjab unit of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) staged a protest in Jalandhar on Saturday against the arrest of Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi's Chief Minister, by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Senior state leaders, including several ministers and MLAs, criticized the BJP-led central government, alleging that Kejriwal was ensnared in fabricated cases.

The protesters, brandishing placards with messages like 'stop misuse of ED and CBI' and 'release Kejriwal', voiced their opposition against the Union government, setting ablaze an effigy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

