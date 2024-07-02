Haryana CM Demands Apology from Rahul Gandhi for Insulting Hindus

Left Menu

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has demanded an apology from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for allegedly insulting Hindus in his Lok Sabha speech. Saini condemned Gandhi for defaming Hindus and claimed that the Congress leader's remarks lowered parliamentary dignity. He urged Congress leaders to guide Gandhi better.

Updated: 02-07-2024 16:21 IST
In a heated press conference on Tuesday, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini demanded that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi apologise for what he described as Gandhi's derogatory remarks about Hindus during a speech in the Lok Sabha.

Accusing Gandhi of defaming the Hindu community, Saini lashed out, stating, 'He has insulted Hindus. He has spoken lies… He always defames Hindus. I strongly condemn it.'

Criticizing Gandhi's aggressive rhetoric, Saini asserted that the Congress leader's comments had undermined parliamentary dignity. 'Congress leaders should help Gandhi enhance his knowledge and advise him not to lower parliamentary dignity,' he added.

