Haryana CM Demands Apology from Rahul Gandhi for Insulting Hindus

In a heated press conference on Tuesday, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini demanded that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi apologise for what he described as Gandhi's derogatory remarks about Hindus during a speech in the Lok Sabha.

Accusing Gandhi of defaming the Hindu community, Saini lashed out, stating, 'He has insulted Hindus. He has spoken lies… He always defames Hindus. I strongly condemn it.'

Criticizing Gandhi's aggressive rhetoric, Saini asserted that the Congress leader's comments had undermined parliamentary dignity. 'Congress leaders should help Gandhi enhance his knowledge and advise him not to lower parliamentary dignity,' he added.

