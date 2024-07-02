Seers Demand Rahul Gandhi's Disqualification Over Remarks on Hindus

In a heated response to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's recent remarks on Hindus, seers in Haridwar demanded his immediate disqualification as a Member of Parliament. On Tuesday, spiritual leaders accused Gandhi of 'losing his mind' and insisted he apologize for allegedly insulting the Hindu community.

In his inaugural speech as the opposition leader in the Lok Sabha on Monday, Gandhi launched a fierce attack on the BJP, accusing them of fostering communal divisions. His remarks triggered significant backlash from the treasury benches. Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticized Gandhi for labeling the entire Hindu community as violent, although Gandhi later clarified that his comments were directed solely at the BJP.

Mahant Ravindra Puri, president of Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad, stated that Gandhi's conduct was unbecoming of someone holding a constitutional position. Echoing this sentiment, Mahanandaleshwar Swami Rupendra Prakash and Acharya Swami Vishweshwaranand Giri also condemned Gandhi's statements and insisted he must issue a formal apology to Hindus for his controversial remarks.

