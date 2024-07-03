Shiv Sena (UBT) Protests Suspension of Ambadas Danve

Shiv Sena (UBT) staged a protest in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Maharashtra, opposing the five-day suspension of Opposition Leader Ambadas Danve from the legislative council.

The agitation, spearheaded by party member Raju Vaidya, took place at Kranti Chowk, criticizing the suspension as a misuse of the legislative majority.

The suspension followed Danve's allegedly abusive remark against BJP legislator Prasad Lad during a debate. The incident highlighted the ongoing political friction, with accusations of suppressing dissenting voices.

