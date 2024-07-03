Left Menu

Shiv Sena (UBT) Protests Suspension of Ambadas Danve

Shiv Sena (UBT) held a protest in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar against the five-day suspension of Opposition Leader Ambadas Danve from the legislative council for allegedly using abusive language. The agitation was led by Raju Vaidya, emphasizing the misuse of power and attempts to suppress Danve's voice.

Updated: 03-07-2024
  • Country:
  • India

Shiv Sena (UBT) staged a protest in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Maharashtra, opposing the five-day suspension of Opposition Leader Ambadas Danve from the legislative council.

The agitation, spearheaded by party member Raju Vaidya, took place at Kranti Chowk, criticizing the suspension as a misuse of the legislative majority.

The suspension followed Danve's allegedly abusive remark against BJP legislator Prasad Lad during a debate. The incident highlighted the ongoing political friction, with accusations of suppressing dissenting voices.

