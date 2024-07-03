Political Rhetoric: Gehlot Criticizes Modi's Language

Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot sharply criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday for his remarks directed at Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi. Gehlot denounced Modi's language as a sign of mounting frustration.

During his speech in the Lok Sabha on Monday, Gandhi took aim at Modi, the BJP, and the RSS, accusing them of practicing a version of Hinduism filled with hatred, violence, and falsehoods. Modi retorted on Tuesday, mocking Gandhi by calling him 'baalak buddhi' (childish mentality).

Gehlot took to X to address Modi's comments, stating that the Prime Minister's choice of words reflects poorly on his regard for his office and the dignity of the House. He argued that public awareness of Modi's alleged frustration is growing, citing the BJP's recent electoral defeat in Banswara as evidence.

