K Keshava Rao's Return: A 'Worthy Homecoming' to Congress, Says Kharge

Former BRS leader K Keshava Rao rejoined the Congress party on Wednesday, with party president Mallikarjun Kharge calling it a worthy homecoming. Rao was welcomed by prominent Congress figures, including Rahul Gandhi and KC Venugopal. Kharge expressed confidence that Rao's experience will bolster the party in Telangana.

Updated: 03-07-2024 17:45 IST | Created: 03-07-2024 17:45 IST
In a significant political development, former BRS leader K Keshava Rao has rejoined the Congress party, with party president Mallikarjun Kharge hailing it as a 'worthy homecoming.'

The reunion took place at Kharge's residence, witnessed by esteemed Congress leaders like Rahul Gandhi, KC Venugopal, and Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy.

Kharge expressed optimism, stating, 'His vast experience in public service will fortify the Congress party in Telangana.' Rao had previously served as the Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee president and joined the BRS in 2013.

