Political Turmoil in Jharkhand: Hemant Soren to Replace Champai Soren
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma described Hemant Soren's replacement of Champai Soren as Jharkhand CM as 'deeply distressing.' The JMM and Congress ruling coalition decided the change despite Champai Soren's earlier imprisonment for money laundering. Sarma expressed confidence that Jharkhand's people would reject this move.
- Country:
- India
In a statement on Wednesday, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma described the potential replacement of Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren by Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and Congress as 'deeply distressing.'
This change comes as Hemant Soren is poised to take over the position, following Champai Soren's imprisonment earlier this year on money laundering charges linked to a land scam.
Sarma, serving as co-in-charge of Jharkhand, expressed certainty that the people of Jharkhand would condemn and firmly reject this decision by the ruling coalition.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Global Market Watch: Central Banks, Political Turmoil, and Economic Data Highlights
BJP Confirms No Leadership Change in Maharashtra Despite Lok Sabha Setback
No Leadership Change Despite Poor Poll Performance, BJP Maharashtra Stands Firm
Sara Duterte's Surprising Resignation Sparks Political Turmoil in the Philippines
Radical Sikh Preacher Amritpal Singh's Detention Extended Amidst Political Turmoil