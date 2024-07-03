Political Turmoil in Jharkhand: Hemant Soren to Replace Champai Soren

In a statement on Wednesday, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma described the potential replacement of Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren by Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and Congress as 'deeply distressing.'

This change comes as Hemant Soren is poised to take over the position, following Champai Soren's imprisonment earlier this year on money laundering charges linked to a land scam.

Sarma, serving as co-in-charge of Jharkhand, expressed certainty that the people of Jharkhand would condemn and firmly reject this decision by the ruling coalition.

