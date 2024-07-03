Historic First Ends: Coimbatore's First Woman Mayor Resigns

In a significant turn of events for Coimbatore, Mayor A Kalpana has tendered her resignation, citing 'personal reasons,' as per an official statement released on Wednesday.

Kalpana made history as the first woman to hold the mayoral office in Coimbatore, having been elected after the local body elections in February 2022, where the DMK and its allies triumphed.

Similarly, Tirunelveli Mayor P M Saravanan, also from the DMK, has resigned. While the exact reasons remain undisclosed, it's confirmed that both resignations have been officially accepted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)