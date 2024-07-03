Left Menu

Historic First Ends: Coimbatore's First Woman Mayor Resigns

Coimbatore's first woman Mayor, A Kalpana, resigned from her post, citing personal reasons. Elected in February 2022, Kalpana was part of the DMK. In a parallel development, Tirunelveli Mayor P M Saravanan, also from DMK, has stepped down. Both resignations were confirmed by respective officials.

PTI | Coimbatore | Updated: 03-07-2024 20:21 IST | Created: 03-07-2024 20:21 IST
In a significant turn of events for Coimbatore, Mayor A Kalpana has tendered her resignation, citing 'personal reasons,' as per an official statement released on Wednesday.

Kalpana made history as the first woman to hold the mayoral office in Coimbatore, having been elected after the local body elections in February 2022, where the DMK and its allies triumphed.

Similarly, Tirunelveli Mayor P M Saravanan, also from the DMK, has resigned. While the exact reasons remain undisclosed, it's confirmed that both resignations have been officially accepted.

