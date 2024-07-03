Historic First Ends: Coimbatore's First Woman Mayor Resigns
Coimbatore's first woman Mayor, A Kalpana, resigned from her post, citing personal reasons. Elected in February 2022, Kalpana was part of the DMK. In a parallel development, Tirunelveli Mayor P M Saravanan, also from DMK, has stepped down. Both resignations were confirmed by respective officials.
PTI | Coimbatore | Updated: 03-07-2024 20:21 IST | Created: 03-07-2024 20:21 IST
- Country:
- India
In a significant turn of events for Coimbatore, Mayor A Kalpana has tendered her resignation, citing 'personal reasons,' as per an official statement released on Wednesday.
Kalpana made history as the first woman to hold the mayoral office in Coimbatore, having been elected after the local body elections in February 2022, where the DMK and its allies triumphed.
Similarly, Tirunelveli Mayor P M Saravanan, also from the DMK, has resigned. While the exact reasons remain undisclosed, it's confirmed that both resignations have been officially accepted.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Tamil Nadu: Death toll in Kallakurichi hooch tragedy rises to 29; AIADMK demands CM Stalin's resignation
"When people don't have money...": DMK leader on Kallakurichi hooch tragedy
"DMK behind illicit liquor sales in Tamil Nadu": AIADMK on Kallakurichi hooch tragedy
"What stopped Congress from passing ordinance in their states?" AIADMK's Kovai Sathyan on 'NEET' issue
BJP Demands CBI Probe into Tamil Nadu Hooch Tragedy, Accuses DMK of Involvement