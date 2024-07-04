Biden Stands Firm Amid Calls to Step Down

The White House is standing firm as President Joe Biden faces mounting pressure from Democratic Party leaders and media outlets to withdraw from the presidential race.

During a press conference, Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre dismissed calls for Biden to step down, emphasizing his commitment to continue his term and campaign.

Jean-Pierre cited Biden's extensive achievements and popular policies, arguing that the president remains steadfast in his dedication to serve and deliver for the American people.

