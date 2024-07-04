Biden Stands Firm Amid Calls to Step Down
Amid growing calls from Democratic leaders and media to step down, President Joe Biden remains steadfast in his presidential campaign. Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre affirmed Biden's commitment to continue his term and run in the upcoming elections, despite criticism following a poor debate performance against Donald Trump.
The White House is standing firm as President Joe Biden faces mounting pressure from Democratic Party leaders and media outlets to withdraw from the presidential race.
During a press conference, Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre dismissed calls for Biden to step down, emphasizing his commitment to continue his term and campaign.
Jean-Pierre cited Biden's extensive achievements and popular policies, arguing that the president remains steadfast in his dedication to serve and deliver for the American people.
