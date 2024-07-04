Keir Starmer's Vision: A New Strategic Partnership with India

Keir Starmer, the Labour Party Leader and former human rights barrister, has committed to seeking a ''new strategic partnership'' with India, inclusive of a free trade agreement (FTA), should his party form a government following Thursday's general election.

Knighted by Queen Elizabeth II for his contributions to law and criminal justice, Starmer entered politics in 2015 and has since revitalized Labour's prospects. He aims to reconnect the party with an Indian diaspora disenchanted by his predecessor Jeremy Corbyn's stance on Kashmir.

Speaking at the India Global Forum, Starmer emphasized a Labour government would aim for a relationship with India anchored in shared values of democracy and aspiration. This approach is woven into Labour's 2024 manifesto, focusing on partnerships in security, education, technology, and climate change.

Starmer has actively engaged with British Hindus, condemning Hinduphobia and reaffirming his commitment during Diwali and Holi celebrations. His leadership is marked by a resolve to rectify issues stemming from the UK's political instability under successive Conservative governments.

On foreign policy, Starmer intends to largely align with existing Tory support for Ukraine but proposes a new direction on the Israel-Gaza issue, including halting arms sales to Israel. His domestic agenda focuses on housebuilding, economic growth, and NHS improvements.

Campaigning under the slogan "If you want change, you have to vote for it," Starmer is riding high on favorable opinion polls. His cautious strategy aims to consolidate Labour's lead, promising substantive change if elected.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)