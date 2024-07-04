Cease-Fire Talks Ignite New Hopes Amid Intensifying Gaza Conflict

Israel's Cabinet was poised to deliberate on Hamas' latest response to a US-backed ceasefire proposal for Gaza on Thursday, as diplomatic channels revived efforts to end the nine-month war.

Meanwhile, conflict between Israel and Lebanon's Hezbollah escalated, with Hezbollah launching over 200 rockets and exploding drones into northern Israel following an Israeli airstrike that killed a senior commander.

The conflict, while relatively low-level, has heightened fears of a broader and more devastating war in the Middle East.

