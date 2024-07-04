Cease-Fire Talks Ignite New Hopes Amid Intensifying Gaza Conflict
Israel's Cabinet is set to review Hamas' latest response to a US-backed ceasefire proposal for Gaza. This comes amid heightened conflict with Hezbollah and ongoing diplomatic efforts. US officials consider the Hamas response constructive but needing more work. The war has caused massive casualties and displacement in Gaza.
PTI | Telaviv | Updated: 04-07-2024 16:31 IST | Created: 04-07-2024 16:31 IST
Israel's Cabinet was poised to deliberate on Hamas' latest response to a US-backed ceasefire proposal for Gaza on Thursday, as diplomatic channels revived efforts to end the nine-month war.
Meanwhile, conflict between Israel and Lebanon's Hezbollah escalated, with Hezbollah launching over 200 rockets and exploding drones into northern Israel following an Israeli airstrike that killed a senior commander.
The conflict, while relatively low-level, has heightened fears of a broader and more devastating war in the Middle East.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Hezbollah's Menacing Warning: Nowhere in Israel is Safe
Hezbollah Chief Warns of Unprecedented War Threats to Israel and Cyprus
Hezbollah's Chief Warns of Full-Scale War Threats: Israel and Cyprus in Crosshairs
Hezbollah's Enhanced Armory and Rising Tensions with Israel: A Regional Powder Keg
Hezbollah's Bold Threats Could Ignite Mediterranean Conflict