Hungarian PM's Moscow Visit Amid Heightened Tensions with Russia

NATO was informed of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban's visit to Moscow for talks with Putin. Orban is visiting as Hungary's leader and won't represent NATO. NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg emphasized that Russia hasn't altered its stance on Ukraine, and it's up to Ukraine to decide peace terms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-07-2024 17:31 IST | Created: 05-07-2024 17:31 IST
Viktor Orban

NATO was briefed about Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban's upcoming visit to Moscow for discussions with Russian President Vladimir Putin, according to NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg on Friday.

Stoltenberg clarified that Orban is traveling solely in his role as Hungary's Prime Minister and will not be representing NATO. During a press briefing, Stoltenberg stated that Russia has not yet significantly modified its position on the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, adding that there are no indications that Putin is prepared to negotiate for peace.

'It is for Ukraine to decide what are acceptable conditions for peace talks and any negotiated solution,' Stoltenberg emphasized.

FairJob Dataset: Enhancing Fairness and Reducing Bias in Online Job Recommendation Systems

Protecting Our Planet: Mapping the Path to Biodiversity Conservation

Breakthrough in the Battle Against Cervical Cancer: Therapeutic HPV Vaccines on the Horizon

Enhanced Marketing and Advertising with GlyphDraw2's Advanced AI Poster Generation

