Hungarian PM's Moscow Visit Amid Heightened Tensions with Russia

NATO was briefed about Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban's upcoming visit to Moscow for discussions with Russian President Vladimir Putin, according to NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg on Friday.

Stoltenberg clarified that Orban is traveling solely in his role as Hungary's Prime Minister and will not be representing NATO. During a press briefing, Stoltenberg stated that Russia has not yet significantly modified its position on the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, adding that there are no indications that Putin is prepared to negotiate for peace.

'It is for Ukraine to decide what are acceptable conditions for peace talks and any negotiated solution,' Stoltenberg emphasized.