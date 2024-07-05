Left Menu

NATO Chief Sidesteps Biden Health Questions Ahead of Summit

NATO Chief Jens Stoltenberg avoided questions about U.S. President Joe Biden's health ahead of a crucial NATO summit. Stoltenberg emphasized that one of NATO's strengths is staying out of domestic politics. Questions were raised due to Biden's recent debate performance and the upcoming election.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 05-07-2024 19:36 IST | Created: 05-07-2024 19:36 IST
NATO Chief Jens Stoltenberg skillfully avoided addressing questions regarding U.S. President Joe Biden's health at a press conference on Friday. The press conference was held just before an upcoming NATO summit in Washington, which is set to take place next week. Stoltenberg highlighted that NATO's success can be attributed to its stance of remaining apolitical in domestic matters.

Amidst concerns about Biden's performance in a recent debate with Donald Trump, Stoltenberg was asked if the focus on Biden's health might overshadow NATO's agenda. Stoltenberg responded confidently that NATO will focus on its core functions, stating, "What NATO can do is focus on the substance of NATO, and that is what we will do." He remained steadfast in his refusal to comment on Biden's fitness, emphasizing the importance of staying clear of political debates to maintain the alliance's strength.

Stoltenberg assured that recent meetings with Biden were productive, especially regarding preparations for the NATO summit and supporting Ukraine. He reiterated that further comments on Biden's condition could be detrimental to NATO. "One of the reasons why NATO is successful is that we have always stayed out of domestic political issues," he remarked. "If I start to say anything that makes it possible to connect me to ongoing political debates in any allied country, I will actually weaken the alliance."

