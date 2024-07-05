Imran Khan’s PTI Joins Talks on New Anti-Militancy Operation

In a major development, Pakistan's imprisoned former Prime Minister Imran Khan announced on Friday that his party, PTI, will join the official consultative meeting on a new anti-militancy operation. This follows a dramatic increase in attacks by militants against security forces in recent months.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced last month the launch of 'Operation Azm-e-Istehkam' aimed at tackling growing militancy in the country. However, the new military initiative received a lukewarm response from multiple political parties, including Khan's PTI.

To quell criticism and garner wider support, the government decided to consult all political entities by holding an All Parties Conference (APC). This meeting is intended to address concerns and build a consensus on the new military strategy.

Speaking to the media after attending a court hearing in the Al-Qadir Trust corruption case at Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi, Khan stated that PTI leaders would attend the conference as observers. "It is an issue of national importance and we will attend the conference for the sake of the country," he asserted.

The date and time for the APC have not yet been confirmed but are expected to be set for next week. The consultation comes after Prime Minister Shehbaz approved the operation on June 22, following a high-level committee meeting. The decision followed discussions with a Chinese delegation concerning the safety of Chinese citizens involved in the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) amid frequent terror attacks.