BJP Aims to End Corruption in Jharkhand, Says Shivraj Singh Chouhan
Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced the BJP's commitment to establish good governance in Jharkhand by removing the current JMM-led coalition government. Addressing party workers in Ramgarh district, Chouhan criticized the government's corruption and inefficiency, especially highlighting issues faced by farmers and youths. Elections are scheduled later this year.
Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced on Friday that the BJP is committed to ensuring good governance in Jharkhand by removing the 'corrupt' JMM-led government in the forthcoming assembly elections.
Speaking to BJP workers in Ramgarh district, Chouhan criticized the coalition government, stating that its mismanagement has led to widespread issues for farmers, youth, and the state's infrastructure due to rampant corruption involving sand, mines, and other resources.
'The BJP has resolved to provide good governance in the state by uprooting the current corrupt administration,' Chouhan declared.
He took a direct aim at Shibu Soren's family, highlighting the removal of Champai Soren as an example of dynastic politics. Addressing reporters, he asserted that Chief Minister Hemant Soren's leadership would only result in further misfortunes for the state, pointing to various administrative failures including delayed pensions and inconsistent electricity supply.
