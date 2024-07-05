Left Menu

BJP Aims to End Corruption in Jharkhand, Says Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced the BJP's commitment to establish good governance in Jharkhand by removing the current JMM-led coalition government. Addressing party workers in Ramgarh district, Chouhan criticized the government's corruption and inefficiency, especially highlighting issues faced by farmers and youths. Elections are scheduled later this year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ramgarh | Updated: 05-07-2024 22:21 IST | Created: 05-07-2024 22:21 IST
BJP Aims to End Corruption in Jharkhand, Says Shivraj Singh Chouhan
Shivraj Singh Chouhan
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced on Friday that the BJP is committed to ensuring good governance in Jharkhand by removing the 'corrupt' JMM-led government in the forthcoming assembly elections.

Speaking to BJP workers in Ramgarh district, Chouhan criticized the coalition government, stating that its mismanagement has led to widespread issues for farmers, youth, and the state's infrastructure due to rampant corruption involving sand, mines, and other resources.

'The BJP has resolved to provide good governance in the state by uprooting the current corrupt administration,' Chouhan declared.

He took a direct aim at Shibu Soren's family, highlighting the removal of Champai Soren as an example of dynastic politics. Addressing reporters, he asserted that Chief Minister Hemant Soren's leadership would only result in further misfortunes for the state, pointing to various administrative failures including delayed pensions and inconsistent electricity supply.

TRENDING

1
After a strong rally during week, stock market opens in negative territory on Friday

After a strong rally during week, stock market opens in negative territory o...

 India
2
Enhancing India's HFSS Food Ad Regulations: Protecting Children from Unhealthy Marketing
Blog

Enhancing India's HFSS Food Ad Regulations: Protecting Children from Unhealt...

 Global
3
Global Health: Breakthroughs, Setbacks, and Innovations

Global Health: Breakthroughs, Setbacks, and Innovations

 Global
4
Realme Partners with Sony for AI-Enabled 5G Smartphone Breakthrough

Realme Partners with Sony for AI-Enabled 5G Smartphone Breakthrough

 Thailand

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FairJob Dataset: Enhancing Fairness and Reducing Bias in Online Job Recommendation Systems

Protecting Our Planet: Mapping the Path to Biodiversity Conservation

Breakthrough in the Battle Against Cervical Cancer: Therapeutic HPV Vaccines on the Horizon

Enhanced Marketing and Advertising with GlyphDraw2's Advanced AI Poster Generation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024