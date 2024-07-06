Left Menu

Slovak PM Returns After Assassination Attempt

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico made his first public appearance on Friday since he survived an assassination attempt in May. Fico, who was shot four times at close range, attended an evening ceremony marking Saints Cyril and Methodius Day, a national holiday in Slovakia.

Robert Fico

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico has re-emerged in the public eye for the first time since narrowly surviving an assassination attempt in May. Fico, who sustained four gunshot wounds from a close-range attack, made his appearance during an evening ceremony commemorating Saints Cyril and Methodius Day, a significant public holiday in Slovakia.

His return was highly anticipated by the nation, especially given the gravity of the incident that left him critically injured just months ago. The ceremony took place amid heightened security measures, reflecting the continued concern for his safety.

Fico's speech, delivered during the solemn holiday that celebrates the contributions of Saints Cyril and Methodius to Slovak culture and heritage, was met with both relief and applause from attendees. His resilience and determination to resume his duties have been lauded by many as a testament to his leadership.

