Chandrababu Naidu Vows to Restore TDP's Glory in Telangana
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, addressing TDP workers, promised to revive the party in Telangana. He emphasized TDP's historical roots in the state and vowed to restructure it. Naidu also discussed collaborative efforts with Telangana's government to tackle regional issues and attract investments to Andhra Pradesh.
- Country:
- India
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, on Sunday, expressed gratitude towards those who protested against his arrest last September, pledging to restore the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) to its former glory in Telangana.
In a speech to TDP workers, Naidu emphasized the party's origins in Telangana and assured its imminent restructuring. He also highlighted TDP's absence in recent elections and addressed the party's current leadership void following Kasani Gnaneshwar's resignation as state president.
During a meeting with Telangana's counterpart A Revanth Reddy, Naidu discussed forming committees to resolve issues stemming from Andhra Pradesh's bifurcation in 2014. The discussions aimed at future collaborations for the benefit of Telugu people were also emphasized. Naidu recalled his contributions to Hyderabad's development and criticized the current disparity between Telangana and Andhra Pradesh's per capita incomes. He assured continued efforts to attract investments to Andhra Pradesh amid opposition hurdles.
(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Andhra Pradesh: Two youths drown in sea at Bapatla, two others missing
YSRCP Alleges Vendetta Politics as Office Demolished Despite Court Orders
"Vendetta politics," says YSRCP after its Andhra under construction office building demolished
TDP's C Ayyannapatrudu Becomes Unanimous Speaker of Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly
Ayyannapatrudu Unanimously Elected Speaker of Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly