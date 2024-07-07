Chandrababu Naidu Vows to Restore TDP's Glory in Telangana

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, on Sunday, expressed gratitude towards those who protested against his arrest last September, pledging to restore the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) to its former glory in Telangana.

In a speech to TDP workers, Naidu emphasized the party's origins in Telangana and assured its imminent restructuring. He also highlighted TDP's absence in recent elections and addressed the party's current leadership void following Kasani Gnaneshwar's resignation as state president.

During a meeting with Telangana's counterpart A Revanth Reddy, Naidu discussed forming committees to resolve issues stemming from Andhra Pradesh's bifurcation in 2014. The discussions aimed at future collaborations for the benefit of Telugu people were also emphasized. Naidu recalled his contributions to Hyderabad's development and criticized the current disparity between Telangana and Andhra Pradesh's per capita incomes. He assured continued efforts to attract investments to Andhra Pradesh amid opposition hurdles.

