Bhupender Yadav Criticizes Congress for 'Politics of Negativity,' Calls for Fresh BJP Strategy

Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav called Congress a 'parasite' thriving on negative politics, urging BJP members to devise new strategies to counter it. He accused Congress of spreading lies and negativity but noted their electoral success in alliances contrary to direct contests with BJP.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 07-07-2024 20:08 IST | Created: 07-07-2024 20:08 IST
Bhupender Yadav
  • Country:
  • India

Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav on Sunday branded Congress a 'parasite' that thrives on negativity, urging BJP office-bearers to develop new strategies to prevent societal division.

Speaking at the BJP state unit meeting in Bhopal, Yadav criticized Congress for fabricating lies about the Constitution and reservations. Despite these efforts, he said, the public chose to re-elect Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a third term.

Yadav analyzed the recent Lok Sabha poll results, noting that the BJP didn't win a majority alone. He claimed Congress secured seats by aligning with the INDIA bloc, but failed in direct contests with BJP.

He emphasized the need for the BJP workers to spread public awareness and counteract the opposition's negativity, highlighting that Congress's recent victories mainly came from alliances in states like Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, and Jharkhand.

Yadav also noted Congress's losses in states like Chhattisgarh, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana, stressing the importance of governance with a positive image and a team of dedicated workers for sustained success.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

