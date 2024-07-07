Left Menu

Kumari Selja's Padayatra: A Strategic Move to Connect with Haryana's Urban Voters

Kumari Selja, a Congress leader, will initiate a 'padayatra' at the end of July to connect with urban voters in Haryana ahead of the Assembly polls. The march aims to strengthen the Congress’s position in urban areas and counter BJP's influence. The plan includes conveying the messages of Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 07-07-2024 21:03 IST | Created: 07-07-2024 21:03 IST
Kumari Selja's Padayatra: A Strategic Move to Connect with Haryana's Urban Voters
Kumari Selja
  • Country:
  • India

Congress leader Kumari Selja has announced a 'padayatra' for the end of July, aiming to connect with Haryana's urban voters ahead of the upcoming Assembly polls. This initiative is a strategic move to strengthen the Congress party's influence in urban areas and gain a decisive advantage over the BJP.

A study of the 2024 Lok Sabha election results showed that the BJP had a significant edge in 44 urban assembly areas in Haryana. The Congress and the BJP each secured five out of the state's 10 Lok Sabha seats in the recent general elections.

With Assembly elections approaching, this 'padayatra' will focus on urban constituencies. Through the foot march, the messages of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi will be communicated to urban voters. They will be informed about the alleged 'misrule' of the BJP over the past decade. Planning is underway, and routes will be announced soon.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
NASCAR Launches All-Electric Racecar to Drive Towards Sustainability

NASCAR Launches All-Electric Racecar to Drive Towards Sustainability

 Global
2
Stargazing to Swamp Things: Unearthing Wonders Across the Globe

Stargazing to Swamp Things: Unearthing Wonders Across the Globe

 Global
3
Golden Era for Indian Startups: Insights from Paytm's Founder

Golden Era for Indian Startups: Insights from Paytm's Founder

 India
4
Udhampur Health Department Ensures Pilgrim Safety with Mobile Medical Teams for Amarnath Yatra

Udhampur Health Department Ensures Pilgrim Safety with Mobile Medical Teams ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Seamless Interoperability of CBDC Systems and Fast Payments: Key Designs and Future Integration

Empowering Youth: Snapchat Ads Drive Help-Seeking Among Youth Facing Sexual Abuse

Paving the Way to a Plastic-Free Philippines by 2040: The World Bank’s Strategic Roadmap

Continuous Welfare Monitoring in Zimbabwe: Insights from High-Frequency COVID-19 Surveys

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024