Kumari Selja's Padayatra: A Strategic Move to Connect with Haryana's Urban Voters

Congress leader Kumari Selja has announced a 'padayatra' for the end of July, aiming to connect with Haryana's urban voters ahead of the upcoming Assembly polls. This initiative is a strategic move to strengthen the Congress party's influence in urban areas and gain a decisive advantage over the BJP.

A study of the 2024 Lok Sabha election results showed that the BJP had a significant edge in 44 urban assembly areas in Haryana. The Congress and the BJP each secured five out of the state's 10 Lok Sabha seats in the recent general elections.

With Assembly elections approaching, this 'padayatra' will focus on urban constituencies. Through the foot march, the messages of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi will be communicated to urban voters. They will be informed about the alleged 'misrule' of the BJP over the past decade. Planning is underway, and routes will be announced soon.

