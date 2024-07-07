Kumari Selja's Padayatra: A Strategic Move to Connect with Haryana's Urban Voters
Kumari Selja, a Congress leader, will initiate a 'padayatra' at the end of July to connect with urban voters in Haryana ahead of the Assembly polls. The march aims to strengthen the Congress’s position in urban areas and counter BJP's influence. The plan includes conveying the messages of Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge.
- Country:
- India
Congress leader Kumari Selja has announced a 'padayatra' for the end of July, aiming to connect with Haryana's urban voters ahead of the upcoming Assembly polls. This initiative is a strategic move to strengthen the Congress party's influence in urban areas and gain a decisive advantage over the BJP.
A study of the 2024 Lok Sabha election results showed that the BJP had a significant edge in 44 urban assembly areas in Haryana. The Congress and the BJP each secured five out of the state's 10 Lok Sabha seats in the recent general elections.
With Assembly elections approaching, this 'padayatra' will focus on urban constituencies. Through the foot march, the messages of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi will be communicated to urban voters. They will be informed about the alleged 'misrule' of the BJP over the past decade. Planning is underway, and routes will be announced soon.
(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
NCP (SP) Strategizes for Assembly Polls Following Lok Sabha Setback
"Analysed entire Lok Sabha elections...": Maharashtra BJP president Chandrashekhar Bawankule
Maha Vikas Aghadi Awaits Seat-Sharing Talks for Maharashtra Assembly Polls
Delhi water crisis: BJP workers hold protest outside Jal Board office; police use water cannon
Congress President Kharge Slams BJP over Anti-Paper Leak Law