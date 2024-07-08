National Rally Leader Blames Macron for Political Instability

Jordan Bardella, the leader of France's far-right National Rally (RN), claimed on Sunday that the country has been 'thrown into the hands of the far-left' following his party's failure in the French parliamentary elections.

Bardella accused President Emmanuel Macron of deliberately paralyzing French institutions, thereby driving the nation into a state of uncertainty and instability. According to Bardella, this has left French citizens without solutions to their everyday problems for many months ahead.

He pledged that the National Rally would 'amplify' its efforts in the opposition to challenge Macron's administration.

