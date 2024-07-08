Left Menu

Boeing to Plead Guilty in 737 MAX Fraud Case: A Major Turning Point

Boeing has agreed to plead guilty to a criminal fraud conspiracy charge to resolve a U.S. Justice Department investigation linked to two fatal 737 MAX crashes. The company will pay a fine of $243.6 million and invest $455 million in safety and compliance programs. A third-party monitor will oversee the firm's compliance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-07-2024 10:23 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 10:23 IST
Boeing to Plead Guilty in 737 MAX Fraud Case: A Major Turning Point
AI Generated Representative Image

Boeing has agreed to plead guilty to a criminal fraud conspiracy charge to settle a U.S. Justice Department probe related to two deadly 737 MAX crashes, the government announced. Approval from a federal judge is required to finalize the plea, which means Boeing will be classified as a convicted felon.

The charge stems from two 737 MAX crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia in 2018 and 2019, killing 346 people. This plea could endanger Boeing's ability to secure lucrative government contracts, although the company can seek waivers. The Justice Department had found Boeing violated a 2021 settlement dealing with these crashes, opening the door for prosecution.

The plea avoids a potentially damaging trial and aids the firm's future endeavors, including seeking approval for acquiring Spirit AeroSystems. Boeing will also invest $455 million in safety and compliance programs over three years, monitored by a third-party appointed by the DOJ. This agreement excludes the company from other potential investigations or charges.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

 United States
2
Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

 Pakistan
3
Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Strike Looms

Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Str...

 Global
4
Canadian Woman Charged with Terrorism Offenses After Return from Syria

Canadian Woman Charged with Terrorism Offenses After Return from Syria

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Visual Geo-localization: Integrating Textual Data with CLIP for Precision

Seamless Interoperability of CBDC Systems and Fast Payments: Key Designs and Future Integration

Empowering Youth: Snapchat Ads Drive Help-Seeking Among Youth Facing Sexual Abuse

Paving the Way to a Plastic-Free Philippines by 2040: The World Bank’s Strategic Roadmap

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024