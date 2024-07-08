Rahul Gandhi Visits Manipur Relief Camps Amid Ongoing Ethnic Violence

Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, visited relief camps in Manipur's Churachandpur district on Monday to engage with displaced residents affected by ongoing ethnic violence. Gandhi, accompanied by senior Congress leaders, sought to understand the challenges faced by the camp's inhabitants.

Manipur has seen significant displacement due to ethnic clashes between the Meitei and Kuki communities, which have resulted in over 200 deaths since May last year. Gandhi's visit aimed to provide support and show the party's solidarity with the affected populace.

State Congress president Keisham Meghachandra stated that Gandhi's third visit to the region underscores his unwavering commitment to the people's cause, reaffirming the party's dedication to addressing their concerns.

