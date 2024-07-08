Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi Visits Manipur Relief Camps Amid Ongoing Ethnic Violence

Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, visited relief camps in Manipur's Churachandpur district to interact with people displaced by ethnic violence. He was accompanied by senior Congress leaders, aiming to assess the situation and provide support. Gandhi's visit underscores the party's commitment to addressing the issues faced by violence-affected residents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 08-07-2024 15:14 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 15:14 IST
Rahul Gandhi Visits Manipur Relief Camps Amid Ongoing Ethnic Violence
Rahul Gandhi
  • Country:
  • India

Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, visited relief camps in Manipur's Churachandpur district on Monday to engage with displaced residents affected by ongoing ethnic violence. Gandhi, accompanied by senior Congress leaders, sought to understand the challenges faced by the camp's inhabitants.

Manipur has seen significant displacement due to ethnic clashes between the Meitei and Kuki communities, which have resulted in over 200 deaths since May last year. Gandhi's visit aimed to provide support and show the party's solidarity with the affected populace.

State Congress president Keisham Meghachandra stated that Gandhi's third visit to the region underscores his unwavering commitment to the people's cause, reaffirming the party's dedication to addressing their concerns.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into allegations of crimes against women and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali.

SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into alle...

 India
2
Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

 United States
3
Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Strike Looms

Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Str...

 Global
4
Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Visual Geo-localization: Integrating Textual Data with CLIP for Precision

Seamless Interoperability of CBDC Systems and Fast Payments: Key Designs and Future Integration

Empowering Youth: Snapchat Ads Drive Help-Seeking Among Youth Facing Sexual Abuse

Paving the Way to a Plastic-Free Philippines by 2040: The World Bank’s Strategic Roadmap

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024