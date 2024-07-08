German Chancellor Relieved by French Left's Victory Over Far Right

A spokesperson for German Chancellor Olaf Scholz expressed 'relief' following the left's triumph over the far right in Sunday's French run-off election.

'At first I think a certain relief prevails,' the spokesperson stated Monday, adding that the composition of the new government in Paris is still uncertain.

Despite the election results, the spokesperson indicated that President Emmanuel Macron continues to be Berlin's primary point of contact, with no direct communication reported between Scholz and the victorious left-wing parties.

