German Chancellor Relieved by French Left's Victory Over Far Right

A spokesperson for German Chancellor Olaf Scholz expressed relief over the left's victory against the far right in the French run-off election. The spokesperson noted that it is yet to be seen what government will form in Paris. Macron remains Berlin's main contact.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 08-07-2024 15:23 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 15:23 IST
Olaf Scholz
  • Country:
  • Germany

A spokesperson for German Chancellor Olaf Scholz expressed 'relief' following the left's triumph over the far right in Sunday's French run-off election.

'At first I think a certain relief prevails,' the spokesperson stated Monday, adding that the composition of the new government in Paris is still uncertain.

Despite the election results, the spokesperson indicated that President Emmanuel Macron continues to be Berlin's primary point of contact, with no direct communication reported between Scholz and the victorious left-wing parties.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

