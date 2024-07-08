Left Menu

Pappu Yadav Backs Rival in Rupauli By-Poll

In a surprising turn, Independent MP Pappu Yadav, loyal to Congress, announced his support for RJD candidate Bima Bharti in the Rupauli assembly by-poll. Despite previous contention and Bharti's forfeiture in the recent Lok Sabha polls, Yadav emphasizes his commitment to Congress's ideology, boosting Bharti's campaign.

In a surprising political move, Independent MP Rajesh Ranjan, popularly known as Pappu Yadav, announced full support for RJD candidate Bima Bharti in the upcoming Rupauli assembly by-poll.

Yadav, who has sworn allegiance to Congress, declared his backing for Bharti, citing his commitment to Congress ideology despite past personal differences. This comes despite Bharti's previous defeat in the Lok Sabha elections and Yadav's victory as an Independent candidate after Congress declined a friendly contest with RJD.

This endorsement, on the campaign's final day, significantly boosts Bharti, who had resigned from JD(U) to join RJD and now faces a three-cornered battle against JD(U)'s Kaladhar Prasad Mandal and Independent Shankar Singh.

