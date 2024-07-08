Rahul Gandhi Advocates for Peace and Support in Violence-Torn Manipur

Rahul Gandhi, a prominent Congress leader, visited Manipur on Monday and called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to personally address the ethnic tensions impacting the state. Gandhi's visit aimed to extend his party's support and highlight the necessity of urgent government intervention to restore peace.

Addressing a press conference, Gandhi described the situation in Manipur as a 'tremendous tragedy' and expressed disappointment over the lack of progress since his previous visits. He interacted with affected individuals at various relief camps, underscoring the urgency for empathy and dialogue over violence.

During his visit, Gandhi met with Governor Anusuiya Uikey and other state officials, advocating for comprehensive relief measures and long-term solutions. His visit underscores his commitment to the people of Manipur and the proactive role of Congress in addressing their plight.

