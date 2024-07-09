Left Menu

US Emphasizes Strategic Partnership with India Amid Modi's Moscow Visit

The United States reiterated its strong strategic partnership with India, urging it to advocate for Ukraine's territorial integrity during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Moscow. Modi held bilateral talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin, his first trip to Russia since the Ukraine invasion, which has sparked international concern.

The United States reiterated on Monday its view of India as a strategic partner and emphasized the importance of open dialogue. This statement followed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's bilateral meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow.

State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller remarked on the significance of Modi's interactions, pointing out India's relationship with Russia. He urged India, like other nations, to stress the need for any resolution to the Ukraine conflict to respect the UN charter and Ukraine's territorial integrity.

Miller also noted the importance of Prime Minister Modi's public statements and reiterated the US's concerns during their direct exchanges with India. Modi, on his first visit to Russia since the Ukraine invasion, was welcomed by Putin at his residence, praising Modi's contributions to India's progress.

