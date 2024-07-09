North Korea and Russia Strengthen Military Ties Amid Global Concerns
A North Korean military delegation led by Kim Geum Chol has departed for Russia, marking the first military exchange between the two nations since their leaders signed a pact. This increased military cooperation is causing concern among Seoul and Washington, who are wary of possible arms transactions between the two countries.
- Country:
- South Korea
A North Korean elite military training delegation is currently visiting Russia, according to the North's state media, KCNA, in a report released on Tuesday. This marks the first military exchange between the two countries since their leaders pledged closer military cooperation in a recent pact.
Leading the delegation is Kim Geum Chol, president of the Kim Il Sung Military University. The delegation departed on Monday by plane, yet details regarding the purpose and location of the visit in Russia were not disclosed. The university, named after North Korea's founder, serves as a hub for training elite military officers and counts the country's leader, Kim Jong Un, among its alumni.
This visit represents the latest in a series of high-level exchanges between North Korea and Russia over the past year. This includes a visit to Pyongyang by Russian President Vladimir Putin in June. During their summit, Putin and Kim Jong Un signed a 'Comprehensive Strategic Partnership' treaty that includes a mutual defence agreement, likened by Kim to an alliance.
The growing military ties between North Korea and Russia have heightened concerns for officials in Seoul and Washington. They have pointed to potential arms transactions from North Korea to Russia for use against Ukraine. While both nations deny such transactions, the implications of their relationship on regional and global security remain a point of contention.
South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, who will be attending a NATO summit in Washington this week, has cautioned Moscow about potential repercussions on their economic ties due to its strengthened relationship with Pyongyang.
(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Putin Expresses Gratitude to Kim Jong Un for Unprecedented Bilateral Ties
Elevated Relations: Putin and Kim's Historic Encounter
Erdogan Condoles Putin Over Dagestan Attacks
Swiss Court Upholds Convictions in Putin Associate's Financial Case
Swiss Court Upholds Conviction of Bankers in Putin's Wallet Case