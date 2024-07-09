North Korea and Russia Strengthen Military Ties Amid Global Concerns

A North Korean elite military training delegation is currently visiting Russia, according to the North's state media, KCNA, in a report released on Tuesday. This marks the first military exchange between the two countries since their leaders pledged closer military cooperation in a recent pact.

Leading the delegation is Kim Geum Chol, president of the Kim Il Sung Military University. The delegation departed on Monday by plane, yet details regarding the purpose and location of the visit in Russia were not disclosed. The university, named after North Korea's founder, serves as a hub for training elite military officers and counts the country's leader, Kim Jong Un, among its alumni.

This visit represents the latest in a series of high-level exchanges between North Korea and Russia over the past year. This includes a visit to Pyongyang by Russian President Vladimir Putin in June. During their summit, Putin and Kim Jong Un signed a 'Comprehensive Strategic Partnership' treaty that includes a mutual defence agreement, likened by Kim to an alliance.

The growing military ties between North Korea and Russia have heightened concerns for officials in Seoul and Washington. They have pointed to potential arms transactions from North Korea to Russia for use against Ukraine. While both nations deny such transactions, the implications of their relationship on regional and global security remain a point of contention.

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, who will be attending a NATO summit in Washington this week, has cautioned Moscow about potential repercussions on their economic ties due to its strengthened relationship with Pyongyang.

